Fantom (FTM) Trading 16.8% Lower Over Last Week

Fantom (CURRENCY:FTM) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 29th. Over the last week, Fantom has traded 16.8% lower against the US dollar. Fantom has a market cap of $57.38 million and $5.68 million worth of Fantom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fantom token can currently be purchased for about $0.0272 or 0.00000236 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX, Kucoin, Bgogo and Bibox.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Fantom Token Profile

Fantom’s total supply is 2,132,239,133 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,113,529,826 tokens. Fantom’s official website is fantom.foundation . The Reddit community for Fantom is /r/FantomFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Fantom Token Trading

Fantom can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bgogo, Bibox, Hotbit, IDEX, Bilaxy, DDEX and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fantom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fantom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fantom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

