FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Purchased by Glenview Trust Co

Glenview Trust Co boosted its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 29.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,902 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,950 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in FedEx were worth $7,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the second quarter valued at about $221,000. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 14.5% during the first quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,739 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the first quarter valued at about $619,000. Finally, Courier Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 5.6% during the second quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 3,746 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FDX shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of FedEx from $170.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Argus upgraded shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of FedEx from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of FedEx from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. FedEx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.76.

NYSE:FDX traded up $3.69 on Friday, hitting $221.90. 2,972,184 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,308,213. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $88.69 and a 1 year high of $223.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $181.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.79. The company has a market cap of $57.17 billion, a PE ratio of 45.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.38.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 30th. The shipping service provider reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $1.11. FedEx had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 1.86%. The company had revenue of $17.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 10.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.37%.

In other news, Director David P. Steiner sold 1,951 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $399,955.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,480,050. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Brie Carere sold 1,307 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.60, for a total value of $264,798.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,326,050.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,058 shares of company stock valued at $7,149,678. 8.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

