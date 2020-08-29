Ferrari NV (NYSE:RACE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Ferrari NV (NYSE:RACE) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $181.67.

Several research analysts have commented on RACE shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Ferrari in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Ferrari from $180.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Ferrari from $180.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Ferrari to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Ferrari from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th.

Shares of NYSE:RACE traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $196.30. 91,894 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 217,466. Ferrari has a 52 week low of $127.73 and a 52 week high of $199.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a current ratio of 4.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $185.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $166.21. The company has a market cap of $36.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.91.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). Ferrari had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 35.34%. The business had revenue of $571.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $583.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Ferrari will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RACE. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ferrari in the fourth quarter worth approximately $343,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Ferrari by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 50,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,400,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ferrari during the first quarter valued at approximately $971,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Ferrari by 9.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 73,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,438,000 after acquiring an additional 6,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Ferrari by 105.6% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. 34.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ferrari Company Profile

Ferrari N.V., through with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; Fuori series, one-off, and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides non-registered racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

