First Interstate Bancsystem Inc (NASDAQ:FIBK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of First Interstate Bancsystem Inc (NASDAQ:FIBK) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.33.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered First Interstate Bancsystem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub lowered First Interstate Bancsystem from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on First Interstate Bancsystem from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Interstate Bancsystem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on First Interstate Bancsystem from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th.

In related news, CEO Kevin P. Riley purchased 11,000 shares of First Interstate Bancsystem stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.10 per share, for a total transaction of $364,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,488 shares in the company, valued at $1,042,252.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ross E. Leckie sold 1,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.42, for a total value of $46,684.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,028 shares in the company, valued at $260,267.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FIBK. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in First Interstate Bancsystem by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in First Interstate Bancsystem by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in First Interstate Bancsystem by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in First Interstate Bancsystem by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 18,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in First Interstate Bancsystem by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FIBK traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.72. The company had a trading volume of 176,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,823. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.31 and its 200-day moving average is $31.33. First Interstate Bancsystem has a 1-year low of $24.50 and a 1-year high of $43.83.

First Interstate Bancsystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $162.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.47 million. First Interstate Bancsystem had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 23.77%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that First Interstate Bancsystem will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. First Interstate Bancsystem’s payout ratio is 44.30%.

About First Interstate Bancsystem

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, savings, time, and demand deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

