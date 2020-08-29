First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.06.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AG shares. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver from $7.80 to $6.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. TD Securities cut shares of First Majestic Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver from $11.50 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. They issued a $2.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of AG stock traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.21. 4,429,301 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,752,763. First Majestic Silver has a 12 month low of $4.17 and a 12 month high of $14.57. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.89 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.45.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The mining company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.08). First Majestic Silver had a negative return on equity of 0.05% and a negative net margin of 23.48%. The company had revenue of $34.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.22 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that First Majestic Silver will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. 27.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver production in Mexico. It owns and operates six silver producing mines, including the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 101,837 hectares located in Sonora; La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila; La Parrilla Silver Mine covering an area of 69,478 hectares located in Durango; Del Toro Silver Mine covering an area of 2,159 hectares situated in Zacatecas; San Martin Silver Mine covering an area of 38,512 hectares located in Jalisco; and La Guitarra Silver Mine that consists of 39,714 hectares situated in México State.

