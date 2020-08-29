FlypMe (FYP) Achieves Market Capitalization of $277,677.45

FlypMe (CURRENCY:FYP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 29th. Over the last seven days, FlypMe has traded 1% lower against the dollar. FlypMe has a total market capitalization of $277,677.45 and approximately $13,390.00 worth of FlypMe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FlypMe token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0157 or 0.00000137 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002389 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008699 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.78 or 0.00145517 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $190.67 or 0.01653562 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.20 or 0.00201186 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0967 or 0.00000839 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $21.46 or 0.00186148 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000147 BTC.

FlypMe Profile

FlypMe was first traded on June 6th, 2017. FlypMe’s total supply is 35,277,363 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,638,681 tokens. The Reddit community for FlypMe is /r/flypme and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FlypMe’s official Twitter account is @flyp_me and its Facebook page is accessible here . FlypMe’s official website is flyp.me

Buying and Selling FlypMe

FlypMe can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FlypMe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FlypMe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FlypMe using one of the exchanges listed above.

