FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC) Position Raised by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,860,137 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,377 shares during the quarter. FMC comprises 2.0% of King Luther Capital Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned approximately 2.21% of FMC worth $284,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FMC. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FMC in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of FMC by 3,980.0% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FMC during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FMC by 142.6% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,099 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its holdings in shares of FMC by 112.3% during the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 981 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target on shares of FMC in a report on Sunday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of FMC from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of FMC from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of FMC from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. FMC currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.35.

In other news, CEO Mark Douglas sold 52,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total transaction of $5,741,312.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,477,523.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FMC traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $109.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 889,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 600,198. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. FMC Corp has a one year low of $56.77 and a one year high of $112.45. The firm has a market cap of $14.18 billion, a PE ratio of 29.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.70.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.06. FMC had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 30.31%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that FMC Corp will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. FMC’s payout ratio is presently 28.90%.

FMC Corporation, a diversified chemical company, provides solutions, applications, and products for the agricultural, consumer, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, FMC Agricultural Solutions and FMC Lithium. The FMC Agricultural Solutions segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, including insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

