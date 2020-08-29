Force Protocol Reaches Market Cap of $4.82 Million (FOR)

Force Protocol (CURRENCY:FOR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 29th. Force Protocol has a total market capitalization of $4.82 million and $892,221.00 worth of Force Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Force Protocol has traded down 13.7% against the dollar. One Force Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0193 or 0.00000261 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Force Protocol alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001513 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00006971 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00041387 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $634.45 or 0.05504811 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003091 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00004491 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00003707 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00034651 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00014919 BTC.

About Force Protocol

Force Protocol is a token. It was first traded on November 14th, 2018. Force Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 249,337,316 tokens. The official message board for Force Protocol is medium.com/@theforceprotocol . Force Protocol’s official website is www.theforceprotocol.com . Force Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Force_Protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

Force Protocol Token Trading

Force Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Force Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Force Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Force Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Force Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Force Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.