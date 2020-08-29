FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) Shares Sold by Horizon Investment Services LLC

Horizon Investment Services LLC reduced its holdings in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 34,002 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 761 shares during the quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC’s holdings in FormFactor were worth $997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in FormFactor by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in FormFactor by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,709 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. Redmond Asset Management LLC increased its position in FormFactor by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 32,305 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in FormFactor by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 35,910 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the period. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its position in FormFactor by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 23,667 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FORM shares. Needham & Company LLC raised FormFactor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Cowen increased their price target on FormFactor from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised FormFactor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. DA Davidson raised FormFactor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

Shares of FORM traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.13. 409,428 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 602,642. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 33.49 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 2.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.40. FormFactor, Inc. has a one year low of $16.35 and a one year high of $33.07.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $157.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.00 million. FormFactor had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 9.92%. Sell-side analysts expect that FormFactor, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Sheri Rhodes sold 2,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.90, for a total value of $64,119.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,087.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kelley Steven-Waiss sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.55, for a total value of $106,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,245. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, integrated measurement systems, and thermal sub-systems, as well as provides related services. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards that are used to test various semiconductor device types, including system on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

