Franklin Electric Co. (NASDAQ:FELE) Shares Acquired by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its position in Franklin Electric Co. (NASDAQ:FELE) by 0.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,229,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,223 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Franklin Electric were worth $64,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FELE. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Franklin Electric by 11.2% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Franklin Electric by 5.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 614,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,952,000 after purchasing an additional 29,686 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Franklin Electric during the first quarter worth $408,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Franklin Electric by 5.4% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 283,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,900,000 after purchasing an additional 14,439 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Franklin Electric by 40.7% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 74,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,884,000 after purchasing an additional 21,413 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

FELE traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $59.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,165. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Franklin Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $41.25 and a fifty-two week high of $61.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 31.71 and a beta of 1.07.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $308.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.26 million. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 11.70%. The company’s revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Franklin Electric Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 6th were paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 5th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.95%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Franklin Electric from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Sidoti assumed coverage on Franklin Electric in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson downgraded Franklin Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Franklin Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.00.

In related news, CEO Gregg C. Sengstack sold 7,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.16, for a total transaction of $424,641.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John J. Haines sold 3,473 shares of Franklin Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.41, for a total transaction of $192,438.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,325,154.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,376 shares of company stock valued at $643,862. 2.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Franklin Electric Profile

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

