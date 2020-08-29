FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) Shares Acquired by Horizon Investment Services LLC

Horizon Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 6,874.7% in the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,528,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $770,581,000 after buying an additional 6,434,518 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in FTI Consulting by 101.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,457,470 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $174,561,000 after purchasing an additional 735,227 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in FTI Consulting by 2.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,204,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $144,266,000 after purchasing an additional 28,696 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in FTI Consulting by 2.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 579,231 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,373,000 after purchasing an additional 11,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in FTI Consulting by 5.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 391,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,816,000 after purchasing an additional 20,101 shares during the last quarter. 98.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FCN traded up $0.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $116.99. The company had a trading volume of 382,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,324. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $115.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.68. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.57 and a fifty-two week high of $144.10.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.28. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 8.07%. The firm had revenue of $607.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $564.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. FTI Consulting’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 5.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FCN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut FTI Consulting from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Sidoti upgraded FTI Consulting from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $152.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. FTI Consulting currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.33.

In other FTI Consulting news, Director Vernon James Ellis sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,267 shares in the company, valued at $992,040. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Brenda J. Bacon sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.93, for a total value of $599,650.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,074 shares in the company, valued at $3,007,124.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company's Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides turnaround and restructuring, business transformation, interim management, valuation and financial advisory, transaction, dispute advisory, and tax services, as well as mergers and acquisitions (M&A), and M&A integration services.

