FUTURAX 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $6,951.00 (FTXT)

FUTURAX (CURRENCY:FTXT) traded 14.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 29th. One FUTURAX token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, Hotbit, Mercatox and Fatbtc. During the last week, FUTURAX has traded down 14.2% against the US dollar. FUTURAX has a total market capitalization of $11,249.27 and approximately $6,951.00 worth of FUTURAX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get FUTURAX alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00007944 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.31 or 0.00080850 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.33 or 0.00289459 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002501 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00039881 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000343 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 83.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00007958 BTC.

About FUTURAX

FUTURAX (FTXT) is a token. FUTURAX’s total supply is 7,076,400,718 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,406,412,461 tokens. FUTURAX’s official website is www.futurax.global . FUTURAX’s official Twitter account is @FuturaxProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

FUTURAX Token Trading

FUTURAX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Hotbit, Fatbtc and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUTURAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FUTURAX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FUTURAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FUTURAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FUTURAX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.