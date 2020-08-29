GDS Holdings Ltd – (NASDAQ:GDS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

GDS Holdings Ltd – (NASDAQ:GDS) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation, eight have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $79.97.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GDS. Deutsche Bank downgraded GDS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 20th. HSBC began coverage on GDS in a research note on Monday, July 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on GDS in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.34 price target on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded GDS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded GDS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $58.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Tuesday.

Get GDS alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDS. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of GDS in the second quarter worth $26,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of GDS by 2,988.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP acquired a new position in shares of GDS in the first quarter worth $62,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of GDS in the second quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GDS in the second quarter worth $155,000. 64.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GDS stock traded up $1.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $82.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 377,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 979,826. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. GDS has a 12-month low of $38.04 and a 12-month high of $91.97. The company has a market capitalization of $12.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -190.86 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $80.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.14.

GDS Company Profile

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services. Its data centers service customers that primarily operate in the Internet and banking industries in Shanghai and Beijing municipalities; and Jiangsu, Guangdong, Sichuan, and Hebei Provinces.

Featured Article: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for GDS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GDS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.