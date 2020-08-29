Gemini Dollar (GUSD) Price Tops $1.01 on Major Exchanges

Gemini Dollar (CURRENCY:GUSD) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 29th. Gemini Dollar has a market cap of $11.14 million and $4.26 million worth of Gemini Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gemini Dollar token can now be bought for about $1.01 or 0.00008725 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including DEx.top, The Rock Trading, Bibox and HitBTC. During the last week, Gemini Dollar has traded 0.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002388 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008698 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.63 or 0.00144288 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $190.69 or 0.01654522 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.20 or 0.00201324 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0966 or 0.00000838 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.53 or 0.00186800 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Gemini Dollar Profile

Gemini Dollar launched on September 9th, 2018. Gemini Dollar’s total supply is 11,076,300 tokens. The Reddit community for Gemini Dollar is /r/Gemini and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gemini Dollar’s official website is gemini.com/dollar . Gemini Dollar’s official Twitter account is @GeminiDotCom . The official message board for Gemini Dollar is gemini.com/blog

Gemini Dollar Token Trading

Gemini Dollar can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DEx.top, The Rock Trading, HitBTC and Bibox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gemini Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gemini Dollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gemini Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

