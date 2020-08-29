Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Shares Sold by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp lessened its position in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 0.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 686,095 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,852 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Generac were worth $83,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNRC. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Generac by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,327 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Generac in the 1st quarter valued at about $233,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Generac by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,061 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,130,000 after acquiring an additional 6,293 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Generac by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Generac in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,920,000. 98.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GNRC. Canaccord Genuity raised Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $113.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Generac in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Generac in a report on Thursday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Roth Capital increased their target price on Generac from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.17.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.63, for a total transaction of $623,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 676,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,279,791.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Erik Wilde sold 10,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.07, for a total value of $1,181,470.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,832,028.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 15,292 shares of company stock worth $1,827,620 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GNRC traded up $2.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $189.02. 556,214 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 817,233. The company has a market cap of $11.72 billion, a PE ratio of 47.26, a P/E/G ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $157.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.35. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.99 and a 12-month high of $192.53.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The technology company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.48. Generac had a return on equity of 32.25% and a net margin of 11.55%. The company had revenue of $546.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. Generac’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel.

