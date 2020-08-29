GeoCoin Hits Market Capitalization of $726,333.32 (GEO)

GeoCoin (CURRENCY:GEO) traded down 5.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 29th. In the last week, GeoCoin has traded 0.5% lower against the dollar. GeoCoin has a market cap of $726,333.32 and $3,525.00 worth of GeoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GeoCoin token can currently be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00001981 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get GeoCoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.44 or 0.00498384 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00063960 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00010999 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11,714.69 or 1.01642208 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000937 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Vulcano [OLD] (VULC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003199 BTC.

GeoCoin Profile

GeoCoin is a token. It was first traded on August 18th, 2013. GeoCoin’s total supply is 4,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,180,551 tokens. GeoCoin’s official Twitter account is @geo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . GeoCoin’s official website is geocoin.cash

Buying and Selling GeoCoin

GeoCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeoCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GeoCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GeoCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GeoCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GeoCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.