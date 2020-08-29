GINcoin 24 Hour Volume Hits $1.00 (GIN)

GINcoin (CURRENCY:GIN) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 29th. During the last seven days, GINcoin has traded up 3.2% against the dollar. One GINcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0016 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. GINcoin has a market capitalization of $13,117.82 and $1.00 worth of GINcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

GINcoin Coin Profile

GINcoin (GIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2Z hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 22nd, 2018. GINcoin’s total supply is 8,027,008 coins and its circulating supply is 8,026,998 coins. The official website for GINcoin is gincoin.io . GINcoin’s official Twitter account is @gincoin_crypto

GINcoin Coin Trading

GINcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GINcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GINcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GINcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

