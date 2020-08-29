Glenview Trust Co Acquires 1,065 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Glenview Trust Co raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,068 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $10,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 89.7% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 74 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the first quarter valued at $26,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LMT shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $433.00 to $400.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $371.00 to $453.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $410.00 to $404.00 in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $442.67.

Lockheed Martin stock traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $395.59. 710,005 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 925,395. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.42 billion, a PE ratio of 17.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $266.11 and a 12-month high of $442.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is $379.98 and its 200-day moving average is $376.59.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The aerospace company reported $5.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.72 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $16.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.19 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 182.05% and a net margin of 10.25%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.00 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $2.40 per share. This represents a $9.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.74%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

See Also: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.