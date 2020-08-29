Glenview Trust Co Acquires 6,627 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Glenview Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 556,942 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,627 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems comprises about 1.5% of Glenview Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $25,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,712 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Ferris Capital LLC grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 2.3% in the second quarter. Ferris Capital LLC now owns 10,113 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.2% in the second quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,277 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.5% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 49,129 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 2.8% in the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 8,766 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CSCO shares. Wolfe Research began coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.39.

In related news, EVP Irving Tan sold 4,141 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total transaction of $174,253.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 125,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,296,188.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 5,703 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total value of $255,893.61. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 85,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,841,455.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 65,869 shares of company stock worth $2,785,806 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.20. 16,541,781 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,064,888. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.40 and a 12-month high of $50.30. The company has a market cap of $178.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.96.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 34.75% and a net margin of 22.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

