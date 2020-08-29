Glenview Trust Co Boosts Stock Position in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS)

Glenview Trust Co boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,673 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 10,599 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $8,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 495.0% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,190 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the period. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GS traded down $2.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $207.71. The company had a trading volume of 3,690,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,615,892. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a 52 week low of $130.85 and a 52 week high of $250.46. The firm has a market cap of $72.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02, a PEG ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $205.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $194.15.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The investment management company reported $6.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $2.48. Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 9.07%. The business had revenue of $13.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.78%.

Several analysts have commented on GS shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $272.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $215.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Goldman Sachs Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.52.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

