Glenview Trust Co Buys 18,587 Shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

Glenview Trust Co increased its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 21.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,587 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $5,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoylecohen LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 0.8% in the second quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 28,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Washington Trust Bank lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 1.4% in the second quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 15,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 12.2% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 0.8% in the second quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 28,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 0.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 57,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,407,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. 77.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Citigroup stock traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $52.28. The company had a trading volume of 16,979,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,735,224. The stock has a market cap of $107.67 billion, a PE ratio of 9.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.07. Citigroup Inc has a 1-year low of $32.00 and a 1-year high of $83.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. Citigroup had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 13.64%. The company had revenue of $19.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Citigroup Inc will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 3rd were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 31st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.91%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Citigroup from $106.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Citigroup currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.03.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

