Glenview Trust Co Buys 4,391 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Glenview Trust Co increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 230,922 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,391 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up about 4.1% of Glenview Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $71,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. First National Bank of Omaha purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $429,000. 1ST Source Bank grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 7.9% during the first quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 2,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 8.4% during the first quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 4,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 11,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,968,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 63.7% during the first quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 116,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,151,000 after buying an additional 45,416 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded up $2.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $352.00. 2,520,341 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,327,582. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $220.28 and a 1 year high of $352.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $330.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $303.54.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

