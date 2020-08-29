Glenview Trust Co Grows Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Glenview Trust Co boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,337 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,840 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $9,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Constellation Brands by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,559,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,943,874,000 after purchasing an additional 961,594 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Constellation Brands by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,313,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,765,321,000 after purchasing an additional 3,217,357 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Constellation Brands by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,560,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,807,000 after purchasing an additional 63,069 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,920,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,651,000 after buying an additional 709,541 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,708,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,255,000 after buying an additional 702,933 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on STZ shares. Argus raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $224.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $179.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $160.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $147.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $197.32.

In other news, major shareholder Richard Sands sold 638,407 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.12, for a total transaction of $114,989,868.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 249,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,987,311.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Robert Sands sold 90,184 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.20, for a total transaction of $16,341,340.80. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 644,719 shares in the company, valued at $116,823,082.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,052,364 shares of company stock worth $189,856,440. 15.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:STZ traded up $2.72 on Friday, reaching $185.37. The stock had a trading volume of 774,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 959,354. The company has a market cap of $35.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,029.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $178.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.63. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $104.28 and a 12-month high of $212.00.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 1st. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 15.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 11th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 10th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.89%.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

