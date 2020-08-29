Glenview Trust Co Grows Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Glenview Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 181,404 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,833 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Oracle were worth $10,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,076,245 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $486,985,000 after buying an additional 2,868,396 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 11,498,824 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $635,539,000 after buying an additional 1,687,199 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 9,235,563 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $446,355,000 after buying an additional 1,621,400 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,344,720 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,031,591,000 after buying an additional 1,466,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 381.9% in the 2nd quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 1,415,643 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $78,242,000 after buying an additional 1,121,891 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

ORCL stock traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $57.88. The company had a trading volume of 8,585,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,000,754. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 3.03. The company has a market capitalization of $175.47 billion, a PE ratio of 18.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.61 and a 200 day moving average of $53.03. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $39.71 and a 12 month high of $58.45.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 16th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. Oracle had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 72.76%. The firm had revenue of $10.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

In other Oracle news, insider Edward Screven sold 700,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.14, for a total transaction of $37,898,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,001,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $162,496,824.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.08, for a total transaction of $21,632,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 400,000 shares in the company, valued at $21,632,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,300,000 shares of company stock valued at $344,646,000 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

ORCL has been the topic of a number of research reports. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Oracle from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 1st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target (up from $48.00) on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.88.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

See Also: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.