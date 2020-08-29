Glenview Trust Co Has $11.51 Million Holdings in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL)

Glenview Trust Co grew its holdings in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,650 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,008 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Allstate were worth $11,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ALL. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Allstate in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Royal Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Allstate in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Allstate in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network grew its stake in shares of Allstate by 794.1% in the second quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 456 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.53% of the company’s stock.

ALL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Allstate from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Allstate from $109.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Allstate in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Allstate in a research report on Monday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.79.

In other news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 1,783 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.03, for a total transaction of $176,570.49. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $176,570.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ALL traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $94.30. 2,976,089 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,708,664. Allstate Corp has a twelve month low of $64.13 and a twelve month high of $125.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $29.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.06, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.67.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $1.05. Allstate had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 10.28%. The company had revenue of $9.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Allstate Corp will post 12.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 27th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.71%.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

