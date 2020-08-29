Glenview Trust Co Has $12.22 Million Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

Glenview Trust Co decreased its position in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 74,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,115 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $12,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly And Co during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. grew its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 153.8% during the 2nd quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Eli Lilly And Co during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in Eli Lilly And Co during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 44.5% during the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. 77.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Alfonso G. Zulueta sold 11,000 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $1,870,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,169,820. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Alfonso G. Zulueta sold 17,000 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.94, for a total value of $2,769,980.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,459,919.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 555,236 shares of company stock valued at $91,393,391. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LLY traded down $1.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $147.34. 2,054,520 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,549,564. The company has a market cap of $142.49 billion, a PE ratio of 23.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.21. Eli Lilly And Co has a 52 week low of $101.36 and a 52 week high of $170.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.31. Eli Lilly And Co had a net margin of 24.48% and a return on equity of 183.80%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly And Co will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.01%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LLY. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $148.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Eli Lilly And Co has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.33.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

