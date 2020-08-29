Glenview Trust Co Has $35.36 Million Stock Holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Glenview Trust Co lowered its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 295,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,106 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for 2.0% of Glenview Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $35,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Planning Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 2,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Cadinha & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 5,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 16,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,000,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 6,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 14,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,756,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 14,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,924,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 39,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,190,770. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 4,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.28, for a total value of $648,256.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,704 shares in the company, valued at $3,692,629.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 272,757 shares of company stock valued at $36,738,374. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PG traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $138.77. The company had a trading volume of 4,145,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,034,246. The company has a market capitalization of $343.60 billion, a PE ratio of 27.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Procter & Gamble Co has a one year low of $94.34 and a one year high of $139.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $130.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.44.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $17.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.97 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 18.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. Analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Co will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 24th were given a $0.7907 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 61.72%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PG shares. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Procter & Gamble from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Sunday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.67.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

