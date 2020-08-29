Glenview Trust Co Has $5.85 Million Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Glenview Trust Co lessened its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,586 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,025 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $5,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vicus Capital lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 1.8% in the second quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 4,179 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Cadence Bank NA lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 3.9% in the second quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 2,308 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 19.6% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 561 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 8.8% in the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,242 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 1.9% in the second quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. now owns 5,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 7,766 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.77, for a total transaction of $1,217,475.82. Also, Director David P. Abney sold 62,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.56, for a total value of $10,067,112.00. Insiders have sold a total of 80,291 shares of company stock valued at $12,848,237 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

UPS stock traded up $2.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $162.36. The stock had a trading volume of 2,977,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,209,580. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86. The firm has a market cap of $138.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.28, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.94. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.00 and a twelve month high of $162.70.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $1.06. The company had revenue of $20.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.42 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 156.85% and a net margin of 5.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.96 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 21st. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 53.65%.

UPS has been the subject of several research reports. Standpoint Research cut United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Cowen lifted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $101.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $106.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $159.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.32.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

