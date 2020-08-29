Glenview Trust Co Has $9.87 Million Position in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Glenview Trust Co grew its holdings in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 5.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 180,621 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,838 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in SYSCO were worth $9,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SYY. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of SYSCO by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 26,753,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,755,000 after purchasing an additional 7,816,822 shares during the period. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD lifted its stake in shares of SYSCO by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 11,406,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,500,000 after purchasing an additional 4,564,387 shares during the period. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of SYSCO in the 1st quarter valued at about $169,106,000. Yacktman Asset Management LP lifted its stake in shares of SYSCO by 61.9% in the 1st quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 6,157,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,972,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353,956 shares during the period. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new position in shares of SYSCO in the 1st quarter valued at about $79,981,000. 79.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SYSCO alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on SYY. Zacks Investment Research lowered SYSCO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co raised SYSCO from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, June 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on SYSCO from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of SYSCO in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on SYSCO from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.30.

SYY traded up $1.86 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $61.89. 2,563,232 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,475,165. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.59, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.61. The company has a market cap of $30.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 162.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.08. SYSCO Co. has a one year low of $26.00 and a one year high of $85.98.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.12 billion. SYSCO had a return on equity of 50.53% and a net margin of 0.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SYSCO Co. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 1st. SYSCO’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.55%.

In other news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 1,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.95, for a total value of $65,715.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,225,453.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.24% of the company’s stock.

SYSCO Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

Further Reading: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY).

Receive News & Ratings for SYSCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SYSCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.