Glenview Trust Co Invests $5.79 Million in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Glenview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 52,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,786,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $299,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 623.1% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $64,000. Peavine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $122,868,000. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 13.6% in the first quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 18,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,260 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $110.73. 1,744,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,321,573. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $110.12 and a 12 month high of $112.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $110.73 and its 200 day moving average is $110.77.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

