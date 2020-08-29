Glenview Trust Co Purchases 37,983 Shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Glenview Trust Co grew its position in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 558,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 37,983 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $13,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truewealth LLC grew its position in Bank of America by 1.4% in the second quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 29,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Capital Square LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 9,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 17,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 37,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $895,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. 68.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Bank of America from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Bank of America to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Societe Generale raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Monday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.47.

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 13,584,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.81 per share, with a total value of $337,026,507.81. Insiders have bought a total of 85,092,006 shares of company stock worth $2,070,253,228 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BAC traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.30. 46,309,039 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,576,820. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.00. The firm has a market cap of $225.70 billion, a PE ratio of 12.71, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Bank of America Corp has a 52 week low of $17.95 and a 52 week high of $35.72.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.09. Bank of America had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 19.09%. The company had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Bank of America Corp will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.49%.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

