Glenview Trust Co Raises Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Glenview Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 126,238 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,852 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $9,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 225.0% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 66.5% during the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 388 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 186.7% during the first quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 410 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 130.5% during the second quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 484 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock traded down $0.29 on Friday, hitting $65.26. 6,737,219 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,875,512. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.18 billion, a PE ratio of -271.91, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.64. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.89 and a 1 year high of $85.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.33.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.24 billion. Gilead Sciences had a positive return on equity of 33.59% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. On average, analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.30%.

GILD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, June 29th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $97.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.31.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

