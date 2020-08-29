Glenview Trust Co Raises Stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW)

Glenview Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 217.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 261,904 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 179,307 shares during the period. Edwards Lifesciences accounts for approximately 1.0% of Glenview Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $18,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 276.3% in the first quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 143 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Balentine LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter valued at $60,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 311.3% in the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 329 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

EW has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James raised their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Edwards Lifesciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.42.

Edwards Lifesciences stock traded up $0.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $84.33. 2,992,983 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,010,187. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a 52-week low of $51.51 and a 52-week high of $84.60. The company has a market capitalization of $52.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.49, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.24.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.19. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.11% and a net margin of 17.21%. The company had revenue of $925.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $782.90 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Larry L. Wood sold 10,698 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total transaction of $805,559.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 374,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,169,504.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 68,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.28, for a total value of $4,680,594.00. In the last three months, insiders have sold 386,877 shares of company stock worth $28,185,770. Corporate insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

