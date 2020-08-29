Glenview Trust Co Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Glenview Trust Co boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 7.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 44,658 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,288 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $6,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 512,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,638,000 after buying an additional 12,075 shares in the last quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 85.7% during the second quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Compass Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $5,894,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3,915.7% during the second quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 251,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,602,000 after purchasing an additional 244,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 58.8% during the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 8,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 3,324 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $1.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $159.94. 1,581,628 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,176,300. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.09. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $95.51 and a 52-week high of $170.84.

