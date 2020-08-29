Glenview Trust Co Reduces Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Glenview Trust Co trimmed its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76,610 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 3,332 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $7,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ABT. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 314 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 560.0% during the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 113.4% during the second quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 382 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter worth about $33,000. 73.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 6,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.80, for a total transaction of $683,031.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,996,291.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael J. Pederson sold 23,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $2,254,784.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 96,899 shares in the company, valued at $9,496,102. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,724 shares of company stock worth $3,017,028. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

ABT stock traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $110.79. 17,183,883 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,094,042. The company has a market capitalization of $197.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.04, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $61.61 and a fifty-two week high of $114.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $99.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.18.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.85 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 17.34%. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $107.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.53.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

