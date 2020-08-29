Glenview Trust Co Reduces Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Glenview Trust Co lowered its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 45.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,450 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 22,721 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $8,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter worth $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 140.0% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 132 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 33.3% in the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 400 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 118.8% in the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 210 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 22.7% in the first quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 222 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UNH traded up $2.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $314.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,883,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,694,954. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $296.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.71. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 12 month low of $187.72 and a 12 month high of $324.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $308.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $287.02.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.28 by $1.84. The company had revenue of $62.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.54 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 29.28% and a net margin of 6.90%. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 14th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 11th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.09%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.50, for a total value of $3,035,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 159,215 shares in the company, valued at $48,321,752.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 59,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.04, for a total transaction of $18,119,044.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 909,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $279,117,475.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 118,186 shares of company stock valued at $36,658,101 over the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UNH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $339.00 to $357.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. ValuEngine cut UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Bank of America increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $351.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $293.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.52.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

