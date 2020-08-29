Glenview Trust Co Sells 1,422 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Glenview Trust Co decreased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,238 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 1,422 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up approximately 2.3% of Glenview Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $40,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in NVIDIA by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,043 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its position in NVIDIA by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 6,295 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth about $105,000. CX Institutional grew its position in NVIDIA by 71.0% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 313 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,563 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.84, for a total transaction of $48,984,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,370,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $671,374,704. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 12,692 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.60, for a total transaction of $5,147,875.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,140,304.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 361,723 shares of company stock valued at $147,178,586. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA traded up $20.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $525.91. The stock had a trading volume of 13,384,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,276,642. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $163.25 and a 12-month high of $525.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a current ratio of 6.09. The company has a market cap of $311.67 billion, a PE ratio of 96.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $442.11 and its 200-day moving average is $337.31.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.21. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.93% and a return on equity of 30.41%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 13.94%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NVDA. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $400.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $384.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $520.00 price objective (up from $400.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Nomura increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $471.54.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

