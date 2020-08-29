Glenview Trust Co Sells 152,684 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Glenview Trust Co decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 46.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 172,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 152,684 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $6,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EEM. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 8.1% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 221,613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,564,000 after purchasing an additional 16,684 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 27,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 78.0% during the first quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 39,913 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 17,490 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 19.6% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 53.9% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 80,284 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,740,000 after purchasing an additional 28,114 shares during the last quarter.

EEM stock traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.55. 24,149,225 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,859,605. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.52. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $30.09 and a 12 month high of $46.32.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

