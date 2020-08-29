Glenview Trust Co Sells 7,553 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Glenview Trust Co decreased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 52.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,813 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 7,553 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $7,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,122,221 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $734,381,000 after buying an additional 9,242 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,046,788 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $685,018,000 after buying an additional 35,188 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 929,608 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $978,282,000 after buying an additional 200,827 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter valued at $192,969,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 282,560 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $184,907,000 after buying an additional 91,705 shares in the last quarter. 95.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $1,450.00 target price (up previously from $1,100.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,250.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. BofA Securities boosted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $800.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $950.00 to $1,160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,020.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,075.59.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, Director Albert S. Baldocchi sold 517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,059.13, for a total value of $547,570.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 72,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,713,845.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Scott Boatwright sold 2,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,033.44, for a total transaction of $2,814,057.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,355,362.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,666 shares of company stock valued at $4,828,381. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CMG traded up $21.88 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1,301.51. 249,432 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 228,003. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12-month low of $415.00 and a 12-month high of $1,302.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,169.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $944.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.79 billion, a PE ratio of 144.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.21.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 17.24%. Equities analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 10.82 EPS for the current year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

