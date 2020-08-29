Global Currency Reserve (GCR) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $24.00

Global Currency Reserve (CURRENCY:GCR) traded 23.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 29th. Global Currency Reserve has a market cap of $36,990.85 and approximately $24.00 worth of Global Currency Reserve was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Global Currency Reserve coin can currently be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Global Currency Reserve has traded down 26.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00030132 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00006173 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000427 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve Profile

Global Currency Reserve (CRYPTO:GCR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 28th, 2015. Global Currency Reserve’s total supply is 107,007,716 coins. The official website for Global Currency Reserve is gcrcoin.com . Global Currency Reserve’s official Twitter account is @GCRWorldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here

Global Currency Reserve Coin Trading

Global Currency Reserve can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

