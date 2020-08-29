Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) Shares Purchased by Glenview Trust Co

Glenview Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) by 31.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,333,326 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 316,019 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF comprises about 4.8% of Glenview Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Glenview Trust Co owned about 0.98% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF worth $83,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,404,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,325,875,000 after buying an additional 632,608 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 7.8% during the second quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,889,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,057,646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221,134 shares in the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 7,722,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,424,000 after purchasing an additional 156,027 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 7.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,890,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,069,000 after purchasing an additional 255,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,458,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,516,000 after purchasing an additional 51,870 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:GSLC traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $70.70. 474,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 563,059. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $44.30 and a twelve month high of $70.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.24.

