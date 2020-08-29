Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $226.27 Million Stock Holdings in VICI Properties Inc (NYSE:VICI)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of VICI Properties Inc (NYSE:VICI) by 181.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,207,232 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,232,181 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 2.10% of VICI Properties worth $226,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VICI. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in VICI Properties by 216.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 217,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,765,000 after acquiring an additional 149,067 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in VICI Properties by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 757,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,579,000 after acquiring an additional 17,428 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in VICI Properties by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 53,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after acquiring an additional 19,091 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in VICI Properties by 107.8% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 3,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in VICI Properties by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 355,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,921,000 after acquiring an additional 35,013 shares during the last quarter.

VICI traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,706,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,337,207. VICI Properties Inc has a 52 week low of $9.85 and a 52 week high of $28.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.86 and its 200-day moving average is $20.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 99.57 and a current ratio of 99.57. The firm has a market cap of $12.22 billion, a PE ratio of 24.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.17.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $257.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.74 million. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 4.80% and a net margin of 46.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that VICI Properties Inc will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut VICI Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded VICI Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded VICI Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on VICI Properties from $32.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Macquarie assumed coverage on VICI Properties in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.61.

In other news, COO John W. R. Payne acquired 9,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.63 per share, for a total transaction of $198,996.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 116,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,511,243. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 22 gaming facilities comprising approximately 39 million square feet and features approximately 14,800 hotel rooms and approximately 150 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

