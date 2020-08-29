Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $233.92 Million Holdings in Advanced Disposal Services Inc (NYSE:ADSW)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Advanced Disposal Services Inc (NYSE:ADSW) by 16.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,753,332 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,086,369 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 8.54% of Advanced Disposal Services worth $233,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ADSW. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Advanced Disposal Services by 31.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Disposal Services by 505.4% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,830 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Advanced Disposal Services by 79.5% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,435 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Advanced Disposal Services by 8.1% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Advanced Disposal Services by 216.7% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the period.

ADSW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Advanced Disposal Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Advanced Disposal Services from $33.00 to $30.30 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Advanced Disposal Services from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th.

ADSW stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.10. 615,535 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,465,412. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 77.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 0.29. Advanced Disposal Services Inc has a one year low of $28.55 and a one year high of $33.15.

Advanced Disposal Services (NYSE:ADSW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $380.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $374.99 million. Advanced Disposal Services had a return on equity of 4.90% and a net margin of 0.02%. On average, analysts expect that Advanced Disposal Services Inc will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

About Advanced Disposal Services

Advanced Disposal Services, Inc provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, and disposal services. The company is involved in the curbside collection of residential refuse from small carts or containers into collection vehicles for transport to a disposal/recycling site. It also supplies commercial and industrial customers with waste containers; rents or sells compactors to large waste generators; and provides roll-off containers, as well as waste collection, transportation, and disposal services to construction and demolition sites.

