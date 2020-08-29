Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $334.46 Million Stock Holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,122,662 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 209,079 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 1.01% of SBA Communications worth $334,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SBAC. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 89.2% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,292,380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,158,815,000 after buying an additional 2,024,037 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in SBA Communications by 485.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 763,828 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $227,560,000 after purchasing an additional 633,444 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in SBA Communications by 69.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 644,778 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $174,072,000 after purchasing an additional 264,744 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in SBA Communications by 25.6% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,288,208 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $347,777,000 after purchasing an additional 262,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in SBA Communications by 7.7% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 3,101,197 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $837,230,000 after purchasing an additional 221,278 shares during the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Stoops sold 12,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.47, for a total transaction of $4,005,201.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 256,500 shares in the company, valued at $81,431,055. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brendan Thomas Cavanagh sold 67,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.16, for a total value of $21,387,669.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 116,124 shares in the company, valued at $36,946,011.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,882 shares of company stock worth $25,406,631 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBA Communications stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $306.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 312,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 792,519. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $303.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $291.86. The firm has a market cap of $34.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,892.57 and a beta of 0.41. SBA Communications Co. has a one year low of $205.20 and a one year high of $323.02.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($1.85). The business had revenue of $507.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.60 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 4.24% and a negative net margin of 0.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SBA Communications Co. will post 8.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be paid a $0.465 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 24th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is presently 21.91%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SBAC shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on SBA Communications from $313.00 to $317.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $361.00 price objective on shares of SBA Communications in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded SBA Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $335.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Barclays started coverage on SBA Communications in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $308.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub lowered SBA Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $316.75.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services. The primary focus of the Company is the leasing of antenna space on its multi-tenant communication sites to a variety of wireless service providers under long-term lease contracts.

