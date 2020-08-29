Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Purchases 25,567 Shares of Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,337,631 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 25,567 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.84% of Biogen worth $357,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. bought a new position in Biogen during the first quarter worth $206,000. Redmile Group LLC increased its stake in Biogen by 28.8% in the first quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 589,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $186,443,000 after purchasing an additional 131,800 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Biogen by 6.0% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,202 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in Biogen by 113.1% in the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 944 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Biogen by 433.7% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,295 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,155,000 after purchasing an additional 13,242 shares in the last quarter. 87.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Biogen alerts:

Biogen stock traded up $2.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $281.46. 810,530 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,774,434. Biogen Inc has a 52-week low of $215.77 and a 52-week high of $374.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $282.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $298.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $10.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.03 by $2.23. Biogen had a net margin of 40.91% and a return on equity of 50.10%. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $9.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Biogen Inc will post 35.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BIIB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Biogen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $360.00 to $297.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $308.00 price target (down from $361.00) on shares of Biogen in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Raymond James reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $390.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $316.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Biogen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $310.36.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

Recommended Story: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.