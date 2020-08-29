Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Purchases 281,375 Shares of Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,795,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 281,375 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.60% of Global Payments worth $304,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. ETRADE Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Global Payments by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 703 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 98.8% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 169 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Payments alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $183.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $161.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.06.

Shares of GPN traded up $2.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $177.27. 1,440,966 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,142,124. Global Payments Inc has a 52 week low of $105.54 and a 52 week high of $209.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $171.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.68. The firm has a market cap of $53.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.27. Global Payments had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 5.61%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.31%.

In other news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.25, for a total transaction of $83,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,138,461.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Global Payments Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

Read More: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.