Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 2,491,028 Shares of Pinduoduo Inc (NASDAQ:PDD)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Pinduoduo Inc (NASDAQ:PDD) by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,246,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,491,028 shares during the period. Pinduoduo comprises about 0.4% of Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 1.28% of Pinduoduo worth $1,222,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PDD. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in Pinduoduo during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Pinduoduo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Pinduoduo by 75.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pinduoduo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Pinduoduo by 59.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. 20.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PDD shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on Pinduoduo from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Benchmark upped their price objective on Pinduoduo from $38.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Macquarie increased their price target on Pinduoduo from $90.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pinduoduo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Pinduoduo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.05.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDD traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $89.20. 6,487,576 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,580,493. Pinduoduo Inc has a 1 year low of $30.02 and a 1 year high of $98.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $86.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.05 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 21st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.12. Pinduoduo had a negative return on equity of 35.73% and a negative net margin of 24.51%. The business had revenue of $12.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pinduoduo Inc will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Pinduoduo Inc operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It also operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of priced merchandise. The company was formerly known as Walnut Street Group Holding Limited and changed its name to Pinduoduo Inc in July 2018. Pinduoduo Inc was founded in 2015 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

