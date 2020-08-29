Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 380,057 Shares of Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,309,419 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 380,057 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 7.75% of Middleby worth $340,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MIDD. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in Middleby by 459.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,791,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $220,352,000 after buying an additional 2,292,381 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Middleby by 895.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 998,864 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,815,000 after buying an additional 898,534 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Middleby by 30.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,015,242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $171,507,000 after buying an additional 704,112 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Middleby during the second quarter worth $45,948,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Middleby by 229.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 754,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,575,000 after buying an additional 525,790 shares during the last quarter. 95.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:MIDD traded up $3.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $99.82. 566,426 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,137,194. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $89.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.32. The company has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 1.62. Middleby Corp has a 12 month low of $41.73 and a 12 month high of $128.48.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $472.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.90 million. Middleby had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Middleby Corp will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MIDD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Middleby from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Middleby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Middleby from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of Middleby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, CL King initiated coverage on shares of Middleby in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.20.

Middleby Profile

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers foodservice equipment for quick and full-service restaurants, convenience stores, retail outlets, hotels, and other institutions.

