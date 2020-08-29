Golub Capital BDC Inc (NASDAQ:GBDC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Golub Capital BDC Inc (NASDAQ:GBDC) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.75.

GBDC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Golub Capital BDC from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. BidaskClub raised Golub Capital BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $11.50 target price (down from $13.50) on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th.

Get Golub Capital BDC alerts:

GBDC traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 491,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 437,411. Golub Capital BDC has a twelve month low of $9.08 and a twelve month high of $19.14. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 0.58.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The investment management company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28. Golub Capital BDC had a positive return on equity of 7.16% and a negative net margin of 41.24%. The firm had revenue of $73.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.14 million. Equities research analysts expect that Golub Capital BDC will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 4th. Golub Capital BDC’s payout ratio is 91.34%.

In related news, Chairman Lawrence E. Golub purchased 87,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.72 per share, for a total transaction of $1,109,184.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David Golub purchased 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.45 per share, with a total value of $560,250.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,561,093.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 472,434 shares of company stock worth $5,962,647 over the last ninety days. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Golub Capital BDC during the second quarter worth $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 2,957.1% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,638 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 3,519 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Golub Capital BDC in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. bought a new position in Golub Capital BDC in the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 4,297.5% in the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 8,795 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 8,595 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.49% of the company’s stock.

About Golub Capital BDC

Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.

Read More: What are Closed-End Mutual Funds?

Receive News & Ratings for Golub Capital BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golub Capital BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.