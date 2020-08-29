GravityCoin (GXX) Reaches Market Capitalization of $181,168.62

GravityCoin (CURRENCY:GXX) traded down 8.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 29th. One GravityCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0415 or 0.00000360 BTC on exchanges including CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. During the last seven days, GravityCoin has traded 41.2% lower against the dollar. GravityCoin has a total market cap of $181,168.62 and $470.00 worth of GravityCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002394 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008692 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.81 or 0.00145791 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $190.35 or 0.01650893 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.25 or 0.00201656 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0967 or 0.00000838 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.57 or 0.00187107 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000149 BTC.

GravityCoin Profile

GravityCoin’s total supply is 4,367,676 coins. The official message board for GravityCoin is medium.com/@gravitycoin . The official website for GravityCoin is www.gravitycoin.io . The Reddit community for GravityCoin is /r/GravityCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GravityCoin’s official Twitter account is @GravityCoin_GXX

GravityCoin Coin Trading

GravityCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GravityCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GravityCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GravityCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

